JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will welcome families to the facility on Halloween to celebrate the holiday.

The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be a haunted cavern, a labyrinth, spooky carousel rides and a scavenger hunt.

All of the activities are included in regular admission ($8 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages two-12, and under two are free). Children under the age of 12 can get in free when they reserve their tickets online, starting October 4.