Jackson’s mayor looks to improve city’s economy with events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba called for a 52-week strategy when it comes to economic growth in the city.

There are two upcoming events; Tech JXN and the Soul-Filled Weekend. The mayor said the events are beneficial for the city’s economy, and he hopes for more events in the future.

“the impact of that weekend, those are things that we can build off on as we try to develop our downtown as we try to develop certain areas. If we establish this culture and we establish the routine of having events like this, then people who are focused on economic development take note and look for how those opportunities advance whatever objectives they have,” Lumumba said.

The mayor said he would like for the city to be viewed as a cultural destination.