Jackson’s Roll-off Dumpster Day rescheduled for Sept. 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the Roll-off Dumpster Day has been rescheduled from Saturday, September 11 to Saturday, September 18.

  • Date: Saturday, September 18
  • Time: 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
  • Location: Old Pepsi Building – 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39206

Neighbors may bring household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpsters provided at the location.

