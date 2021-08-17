Jason Dean named to Madison County Board of Education

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Madison County Board of Education announced Jason Dean has been selected to serve as board member for District 1. His appointment comes after longtime board member Wayne Jimenez resigned in July 2021.

Dean holds a PhD in Education from the University of Mississippi and served on the Mississippi State Board of Education from 2015 to 2021, including for more than two years as board chairman. He served as Governor Haley Barbour’s education advisor and was a White House fellow assigned to the U.S. Department of Education.

Dean has also taught graduate-level courses in the School of Education at the University of Mississippi as an assistant professor and assistant dean of students. His work in education also includes experience as an adjunct professor at Jackson State University and The University of Southern Mississippi.

“Education is the number one economic development issue and number one quality of life issue in Mississippi,” said Dean, “It is all of our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to give students access to an experience that prepares them for the world after school, whether that be post-secondary education or work.”

Currently, Dean is senior vice president of Path Company. He will begin service on the Madison County Board of Education effective immediately.