Jim Hill cheerleaders donate 100 backpacks to elementary students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jim Hill School cheerleaders donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to the students at Shirley Elementary School.

Mckinley Washington, a cheerleader, said, “A lot of work went into this. Putting all the supplies in the book bags, getting the book bags together.”

Local businesses donated the backpacks, and the cheerleading team’s booster club bought the supplies. Head coach Tamika Harris said her team loves giving back.

“One of the things that my cheerleaders said they wanted to do this year was community service. Due to the pandemic, that’s something we weren’t able to do last year,” she explained.

The student’s faces lit up when they got their new backpacks, especially since they got to choose from multiple different colors and designs. Jim Hill cheerleaders said events like this are important to them.

“Today means a lot to me because it just brought great joy to see the smiles on their faces,” said Washington.

The cheerleaders’ community service team will meet soon to plan more events for people in need throughout the city.