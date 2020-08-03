JMAA sees increase in air travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) said it’s continuing to see a steady increase in air travel at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) since the impact of COVID-19 in early April 2020.

According to JMAA, passenger numbers have decreased from those of last year. At this time last year, JMAA said passenger boarding numbers were as many as 1,400 per day. Those numbers are in the 450-550 daily range.

Leaders said the current number of people traveling represents a large increase from less than 100 passengers per day in April. Since then, flights have increased by up to 200% with 11 or 12 daily flights.

JMAA has implemented measures to keep all passengers, customers, tenants, and employees safe during the COVID-19 era.

Those measures include:

Installation of hand sanitizers throughout JAN and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS);

Health and safety signage and announcement reminders throughout airports and via social media to: o wear face coverings o wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water o remain home and/or postpone travel when sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms

Floor decals to illustrate practicing six feet of social distancing

Complimentary face masks are available for passengers who do not have face coverings for travel

Plexiglass shields at every airline ticket counter and car rental counters. For specifics on health and safety measures taking place aboard aircraft, please contact the specific airline.

JMAA encourages passengers to monitor airlines and www.iFlyJackson.com or visit individual airlines online for any changes to flight status and/or health and safety guidelines.

