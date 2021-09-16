Job re-entry fair for formerly incarcerated held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Hinds County Program is designed to help people get back into the workforce after being incarcerated.

Until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, people can come apply for the country’s re-entry program at the Jackson Medical Mall.

The re-entry program is for people 18 and up with at least one felony on their record, excluding sex offenders. Successful candidates will be selected for a follow-up interview.

They will have to test negative for COVID-19 before the interview. Once selected to be in the program, participants will be required to attend an eight-week orientation, submit to random drug screenings and attend classes that lead to certifications.

Director Louis Armstrong said the goal is to curb crime in Hinds County. If you can’t make it, you can pick up an application at any Hinds County library and drop it off in downtown Jackson at the Chancery Court building.

Anyone interested must provide a form of identification, proof of age and proof of Hinds County residency.