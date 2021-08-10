Jobs for Jacksonians partners with 4 companies for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jobs for Jacksonians Program will partner with four area companies for a job fair on Wednesday, August 11. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.

The companies participating in the event are listed below.

University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC): Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions: 

  • Housekeeper
  • Floor technician
  • Patient transporter

More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available at UMMC. No experience is necessary and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10.00 per hour and full benefit packages are offered.     

AutoZone: Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

  • Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
  • Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package

Hudspeth Regional Center: Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions: 

  • Direct Care Worker – $24,024.34 annual salary
  • Active Treatment Tech, Trainee – $29,325.61 annual salary
  • Health Program Specialist Senior – $29,542.02 annual salary
  • Campus Police Officer – $27,438.44 annual salary
  • Contractual Police Officers – $16.00-$18.00 hourly wage
  • Program Administrator I – $42,492.63 annual salary

Hudspeth Regional Center offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance benefits.

CRW Truck Driving Training School: Seeking potential students and professional truck drivers.

  • First year graduates can earn between $35,000 – $50,000
  • Individuals can be certified within five weeks and offers job placement for graduates
  • CRW Truck Driving Training School offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid
  • CRW Truck Driving Training School has over 50 years of teaching and training experience

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will abide by local COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks will be required at the event.

