Jobs for Jacksonians partners with 4 companies for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jobs for Jacksonians Program will partner with four area companies for a job fair on Wednesday, August 11. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.
The companies participating in the event are listed below.
University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC): Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Housekeeper
- Floor technician
- Patient transporter
More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available at UMMC. No experience is necessary and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10.00 per hour and full benefit packages are offered.
AutoZone: Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:
- Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
- Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package
Hudspeth Regional Center: Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Direct Care Worker – $24,024.34 annual salary
- Active Treatment Tech, Trainee – $29,325.61 annual salary
- Health Program Specialist Senior – $29,542.02 annual salary
- Campus Police Officer – $27,438.44 annual salary
- Contractual Police Officers – $16.00-$18.00 hourly wage
- Program Administrator I – $42,492.63 annual salary
Hudspeth Regional Center offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance benefits.
CRW Truck Driving Training School: Seeking potential students and professional truck drivers.
- First year graduates can earn between $35,000 – $50,000
- Individuals can be certified within five weeks and offers job placement for graduates
- CRW Truck Driving Training School offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid
- CRW Truck Driving Training School has over 50 years of teaching and training experience
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will abide by local COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks will be required at the event.