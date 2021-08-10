Jobs for Jacksonians partners with 4 companies for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jobs for Jacksonians Program will partner with four area companies for a job fair on Wednesday, August 11. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.

The companies participating in the event are listed below.

University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) : Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Housekeeper

Floor technician

Patient transporter

More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available at UMMC. No experience is necessary and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10.00 per hour and full benefit packages are offered.

AutoZone : Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package

Hudspeth Regional Center : Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Direct Care Worker – $24,024.34 annual salary

Active Treatment Tech, Trainee – $29,325.61 annual salary

Health Program Specialist Senior – $29,542.02 annual salary

Campus Police Officer – $27,438.44 annual salary

Contractual Police Officers – $16.00-$18.00 hourly wage

Program Administrator I – $42,492.63 annual salary

Hudspeth Regional Center offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance benefits.

CRW Truck Driving Training School : Seeking potential students and professional truck drivers.

First year graduates can earn between $35,000 – $50,000

Individuals can be certified within five weeks and offers job placement for graduates

CRW Truck Driving Training School offers affordable options, scholarships and financial aid

CRW Truck Driving Training School has over 50 years of teaching and training experience

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will abide by local COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks will be required at the event.