Jobs for Jacksonian’s partners with Amazon for series of information sessions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jobs for Jacksonians Program is partnering with Amazon for a series of drive-thru employment information sessions this month.

Wednesday, August 25 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Smith Wills Stadium parking lot 1200 Lakeland Drive Jackson, MS 39216

Tuesday, August 31 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Madison County WIN Job Center Parking Area 152 Watford Pkwy Dr, Canton, MS 39046



These events are held in partnership with Win Job Center, Mississippi Department of Employment, Southcentral Mississippi Works, Madison County Economic Development Authority, and Hinds Community College.