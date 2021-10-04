Jobs for Jacksonians partners with Jeff Good for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jeff Good, the owner and president of Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group Inc., has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Broad Street Bakery in Jackson on Tuesday, October 12.

Recruiters are hiring for positions at Bravo’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint and Broad Street Bakery. All job seekers who attend this event will receive a drink and a Broad Street Bakery treat.

Positions available at Bravo’s:

Bartenders

Servers

Host/Hostess

Server Assistant

Line Cooks

Positions available at Sal & Mookie’s:

Scoop Specialist

Servers

Bar Staff

Service Assistant

Host/Hostess

Line Cooks/Line Prep

Positions available at Broad Street Bakery:

Assistant Pastry Chef

Bread Bakers

Cashier

Busser/Runner

The event will abide by local COVID-19 guidelines, and face masks will be required.