Jobs for Jacksonians partners with Jeff Good for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jeff Good, the owner and president of Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group Inc., has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Broad Street Bakery in Jackson on Tuesday, October 12.
Recruiters are hiring for positions at Bravo’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint and Broad Street Bakery. All job seekers who attend this event will receive a drink and a Broad Street Bakery treat.
Positions available at Bravo’s:
- Bartenders
- Servers
- Host/Hostess
- Server Assistant
- Line Cooks
Positions available at Sal & Mookie’s:
- Scoop Specialist
- Servers
- Bar Staff
- Service Assistant
- Host/Hostess
- Line Cooks/Line Prep
Positions available at Broad Street Bakery:
- Assistant Pastry Chef
- Bread Bakers
- Cashier
- Busser/Runner
The event will abide by local COVID-19 guidelines, and face masks will be required.