YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City interim police chief Joey Head will now lead the police department as chief after accepting the role on Monday, October 11.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Head arrived at the police department after serving as chief deputy with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department since 2012.

Terry Gann, who has served as chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, will serve as Head’s previous position as chief deputy.