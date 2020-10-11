JPD: 1 Dead, 1 hospitalized in early morning shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an early morning shooting near School View Dr.

Around 6 a.m., 34-year-old James Johnson was found dead after wrecking his car. 22-year-old Clifford Jennings was inside of the car with Johnson.

Jennings was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This also the 98th homicide this year.

