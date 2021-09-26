JPD announces new recruit class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eleven new Jackson police cadets are taking part in an eight-week long training session to become police officers.

At the beginning of the year, the department was 100 officers short. Police said they’re looking to fill 68 remaining positions to help increase visibility in the community. Police Chief James Davis said they hope to create interest in becoming an officer.

“It’s just so much so much stress. You got mentally ill, you got civil unrest, you got so much that plays a role where we don’t have citizens wanting to sign up, not just in Jackson, Mississippi– all around Mississippi. All around the United States, they are short, but still in all, I am just proud to have individuals wanting to sign up and give themselves here in our city,” said Chief Davis.

In October, the police department will have a pay increase for corporals. The chief hopes to use the raises as a way to retain officers they still have and recruit new ones. The next recruitment class will be in December.