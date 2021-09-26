Brunch honors JSU, MVSU athletics department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State Athletics Departments got to take part in a celebration brunch.

This weekend mainly focused on football, but Sunday’s brunch celebrated basketball and volleyball teams’ head coaches.

The honorees include JSU women’s head coach Tamekia Reed, JSU Vice President of Athletics Ashley Robinson, JSU head volleyball coach Rose Washington and MVSU men’s head basketball coach Lindsey Hunter.

Each one of them attended HBCU’s and returned to HBCU’s in their careers to help move the universities forward. They said it’s one of the best decisions they’ve made in their lives.

“I grew up in a HBCU environment I’m probably one of the only coaches or players that went to Alcorn first. Then, I went to Jackson State. Now, I’m coaching at Valley, so I have experience at all three HBCUs in Mississippi so I have a great perspective or great understanding about what it means and how proud we should all be to be honored by our own,” said MVS Men’s basketball head coach Linsey Hunter.

Mississippi Valley State faced Southern University in the Bayou Classic in Jackson.