JPD investigating homicide of two brothers, suspects now in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Sunday, August 22.
Police said the two men, who were brothers, were shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. at a car wash behind the West Express Quick Stop between West Street and East Fortification Street.
According to investigators, 40-year-old David Summerall was shot once in the face and 43-year-old Thomas Summerall was shot once in the head. Both men died of their injuries at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting may have started during an altercation over a woman.
The suspects have been identified as Leodisa Davis and Glenn Stevens. They turned themselves in to Jackson police Monday morning around 3:00.