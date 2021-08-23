JPD investigating homicide of two brothers, suspects now in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Sunday, August 22.

Police said the two men, who were brothers, were shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. at a car wash behind the West Express Quick Stop between West Street and East Fortification Street.



According to investigators, 40-year-old David Summerall was shot once in the face and 43-year-old Thomas Summerall was shot once in the head. Both men died of their injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have started during an altercation over a woman.



Witnesses say two brother were gun down at the car wash behind the West Express Quick Stop at the corner of West St and Fortification St pic.twitter.com/3zeH2heVcm — Anthony Howard (@AHowardWJTV12) August 23, 2021

The suspects have been identified as Leodisa Davis and Glenn Stevens. They turned themselves in to Jackson police Monday morning around 3:00.