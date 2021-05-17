JPD: Jaden Hill booked on 10 felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man that went on a crime spree, killing a man, robbery, carjacking, and shooting at the police has been officially charged.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Jaden Hill has been booked on 10 felony charges from the Friday night incidents.

Investigators said Hill was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual (twice), shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, carjacking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (three times), and armed robbery of a business.