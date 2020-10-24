JPD: Man shot while sitting on front porch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for the suspect in connection to a shooting on Saturday morning.
According to the Jackson Police Department, a 43-year-old man was shot in the back while sitting on his porch on Horton Avenue.
If you have any information, you are urged to call JPD.
