JPD: Man shot while sitting on front porch

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for the suspect in connection to a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 43-year-old man was shot in the back while sitting on his porch on Horton Avenue.

If you have any information, you are urged to call JPD.

