JPD officer from Pelahatchie tests positive for COVID-19

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A JPD officer from Pelahatchie tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Officer Danny P. Hicks released a statement on Facebook thanking family and friends for their prayers. Pelahatchie officials said Hicks is a member of the Jackson Police Department.
I want to thank each and everyone one of y’all for your thoughts, prayers,Danny P. Hicks
kindwords, text messages, and phone calls. COVID-19 got me but it hasn’t defeated me. Every day is still a fight and I’m not giving up. Continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.
#Covid19 #ImStillHere
Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem released the following statement on social media:
I am asking the town of Pelahatchie to please keep Officer Danny Hicks and his family in prayer as he continue to fight from contracting the COVID-19. Danny Hicks is one of ours. He is a graduate of Pelahatchie High School. The Town of Pelahatchie prays for you and with you.Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem