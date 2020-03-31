JPD officer from Pelahatchie tests positive for COVID-19

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A JPD officer from Pelahatchie tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Officer Danny P. Hicks released a statement on Facebook thanking family and friends for their prayers. Pelahatchie officials said Hicks is a member of the Jackson Police Department.

I want to thank each and everyone one of y’all for your thoughts, prayers, kind words, text messages, and phone calls. COVID-19 got me but it hasn’t defeated me. Every day is still a fight and I’m not giving up. Continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.

#Covid19 #ImStillHere Danny P. Hicks

Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem released the following statement on social media: