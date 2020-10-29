JPS Child Nutrition Team to host Fall Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools Office of Child Nutrition will host a Fall Festival themed “Not Tricks, Just Treats” from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020. Celebrations will take place at the following locations:

Bates/Cardozo Complex, 3150 McDowell Road Ext.

Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag for their treats.

