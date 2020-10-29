JPS Child Nutrition Team to host Fall Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools Office of Child Nutrition will host a Fall Festival themed “Not Tricks, Just Treats” from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020. Celebrations will take place at the following locations:
- Bates/Cardozo Complex, 3150 McDowell Road Ext.
- Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street
- Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
- Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive
- Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag for their treats.
LATEST STORIES:
- Inmate serving time for sex crimes dies at Jackson hospital
- COVID-19 claims 72 lives in Juarez in three days
- Texas man creates child sex doll, sent to federal prison for possessing child pornography
- Hinds County Election Commission warns voters about phone scams
- Michigan church linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19