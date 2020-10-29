JPS Child Nutrition Team to host Fall Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools Office of Child Nutrition will host a Fall Festival themed “Not Tricks, Just Treats” from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020. Celebrations will take place at the following locations:

  • Bates/Cardozo Complex, 3150 McDowell Road Ext.
  • Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street
  • Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
  • Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive
  • Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North
  • Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a bag for their treats.

