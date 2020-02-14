Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

JPS experienced network interruption on Feb. 6

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Public School leaders, the district experienced a network interruption on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

The school district released the following statement:

We experienced a network interruption on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Our Information Technology team, in partnership with external cyber-professionals, have conducted a full assessment of our systems. This initial assessment indicates that student and employee information HAS NOT been compromised and remains secure. Additionally, our regular payroll will continue as scheduled. We have restored a number of systems that were impacted and taken steps to ensure our current data remains protected and safe.

Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement for JPS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories