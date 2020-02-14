JPS experienced network interruption on Feb. 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Public School leaders, the district experienced a network interruption on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
The school district released the following statement:
We experienced a network interruption on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Our Information Technology team, in partnership with external cyber-professionals, have conducted a full assessment of our systems. This initial assessment indicates that student and employee information HAS NOT been compromised and remains secure. Additionally, our regular payroll will continue as scheduled. We have restored a number of systems that were impacted and taken steps to ensure our current data remains protected and safe.Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement for JPS