JPS recognizes 2021 top summer readers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Public School District announced the top summer readers who read more than 300 books during the summer months. Four scholars far exceeded the minimum three-book standard and earned the title of Top Reader for their grade level.
The 2021 Top Readers are:
- De’Niylah Parker, 3rd grade, Obama Magnet Elementary – 200 books
- Alaina Hatcher, 2nd grade, Casey Elementary – 62 books
- De’Nahjae Trimble, 8th grade, Cardozo Middle – 26 books
- Asia Ramsey, 10th grade, Jim Hill High – 31 books
Each top reader received a trophy, a medal, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet.
The schools with the most readers for the 2021 school year are as follows:
- Obama Magnet Elementary – 1,747 books
- Casey Elementary – 870 books
- Northwest Jackson Middle – 421 books
- Jim Hill High – 290 books