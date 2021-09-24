JPS recognizes 2021 top summer readers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson Public School District announced the top summer readers who read more than 300 books during the summer months. Four scholars far exceeded the minimum three-book standard and earned the title of Top Reader for their grade level.

The 2021 Top Readers are:

De’Niylah Parker, 3rd grade, Obama Magnet Elementary – 200 books

Alaina Hatcher, 2nd grade, Casey Elementary – 62 books

De’Nahjae Trimble, 8th grade, Cardozo Middle – 26 books

Asia Ramsey, 10th grade, Jim Hill High – 31 books

Each top reader received a trophy, a medal, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

The schools with the most readers for the 2021 school year are as follows: