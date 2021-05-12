JSU Class of 1970 commencement ceremony to be held on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After tragedy led to two cancellations, Jackson State University will hold a special commencement ceremony for the Class of 1970 on the Gibbs-Green Memorial Plaza at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

For the first time ever, members of the class will have the opportunity to march in their regalia and receive their diplomas, presented by President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D.

In 2020, as part of the 50th commemoration of the Gibbs-Green tragedy, Jackson State invited the class to participate in the spring commencement ceremonies, but the coronavirus pandemic intervened. So, for the second time in 50 years, the Class of 1970 had its commencement canceled under tragic circumstances.



The commencement ceremony for the Class of 1970 will feature Dr. John A. Peoples Jr., the then-president and current president emeritus, who will address the class. A posthumous presentation of Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters on behalf of Phillip Gibbs and James Green will be presented to their families as well as other special presentations from honored guests.



Guests who attend in person will be expected to wear masks, undergo a temperature scan and practice social distancing.

The events will be livestreamed here Facebook.com/JSUTV and Facebook.com/jacksonstateu.