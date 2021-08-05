JSU pays tuition balances, cover textbook fees through program

Hardbacks and paperbacks have been ubiquitous for years. Now, Jackson State University’s new V.I.B.E. program will allow students to rent or purchase digital textbooks at a reduced cost. The support will total $2.3 million in savings for undergraduate students. (Photo by William H. Kelly III/JSU)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson announced the university would cover the textbook fees for undergraduate students this fall through the JSU V.I.B.E (Virtual, Interactive Technology, Books, and Educational Supplies) program. According to the university, the program’s support will total $2.3 million in savings for undergraduate students.

“This global pandemic has been extremely challenging on our student scholars who have persevered despite the stress of the past year,” said Hudson. “The administration was able to use the government funding to clear approximately 3.2 million dollars in balances for our students from spring 2020 to summer 2021. This relief allowed nearly 3,000 students to have the means to clear their balances and continue their matriculation at Jackson State. This fall, we will provide relief in the form of a textbook waiver as another way to help our students afford the increasing costs of higher education.”

In partnership with the JSU Campus Store, the JSU V.I.B.E. program allows students to rent or purchase digital textbooks at a reduced cost. Leaders said the university will cover these textbook fees for the semester.

According to leaders, the JSU will also offer a residential student vaccination incentive program effective immediately. Residential students who apply for the incentive program and show proof of vaccination will receive a $1,000 housing credit, which will be dispersed in two $500 payments for the fall and spring semesters.