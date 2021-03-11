JSU receives $200K scholarship donation from civil rights icon, Pinelake Church

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with the Perkins Foundation, Pinelake Church

announced Thursday it has made a $200,000 donation to create the John and Vera Mae Perkins Scholarship.

The Perkins Scholarship is specifically designed for students in need of financial assistance who are likely the first in their family to attend college and who demonstrate good character.

“It’s an honor to partner with my friend and Christian brother Dr. Perkins. Our shared faith is the

foundation and inspiration for creating this scholarship,” said Dr. Chip Henderson, senior pastor

of Pinelake Church. “I heard recently that ‘if we live lives of generosity, others can live lives of

opportunity’ and that is what we want to be a part of.”

“Our hope is this initial endowment grows immeasurably and changes countless lives through education and spiritual enrichment,” said Priscilla Perkins, co-president of the Perkins Foundation.

Jackson State University (JSU) was selected as the recipient of the Perkins Scholarship because of Dr.

Perkins’ historic relationship with the university, and in recognition of its many excellent academic

programs that will benefit Perkins scholars. Though this scholarship is available through JSU, the

hope is for it to be a model for other communities to create similar endowments that honor Dr.

Perkins and invest in the next generation of local leaders.