JSU scholarship to honor late national alumni president

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JSU Development Foundation, Inc. donated $17,000 for the endowed scholarship, but after a dollar-for-dollar match by the University’s Title III program, the total amount is now $34,400.

The late Terry L. Woodard was the 17th president of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc. After his tenure as president of the alumni association, Woodard became a board member of the JSU Development Foundation, Inc., serving as treasurer.

The scholarship will be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies and other fees included in the cost of education for eligible students. All scholarships are considered part of a student’s financial aid package and will be credited toward current charges on the student’s account.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time student enrolled in the university

Must maintain a 3.0 GPA

Must demonstrate a financial need

