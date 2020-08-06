JSU scholarship to honor late national alumni president

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JSU Development Foundation, Inc. donated $17,000 for the endowed scholarship, but after a dollar-for-dollar match by the University’s Title III program, the total amount is now $34,400.
The late Terry L. Woodard was the 17th president of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc. After his tenure as president of the alumni association, Woodard became a board member of the JSU Development Foundation, Inc., serving as treasurer.
The scholarship will be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies and other fees included in the cost of education for eligible students. All scholarships are considered part of a student’s financial aid package and will be credited toward current charges on the student’s account.
To be eligible for a scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a full-time student enrolled in the university
- Must maintain a 3.0 GPA
- Must demonstrate a financial need
LATEST STORIES:
- Roll-Off Dumpster Day to be held in Jackson on Saturday
- Jackson police searching for missing people & runaways
- Mississippi Moment: Windsor and the Jet
- Overnight lane closure scheduled on I-20 in Hinds County
- Treasurer McRae: Mississippi’s credit rating is secure