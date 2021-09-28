JSU’s Mary E. People’s Scholarship Luncheon aims to Raise $150K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will rename its annual fundraiser, formerly known as the First Lady’s Luncheon, to Mary F. People’s Scholarship Luncheon in honor of the wife of Jackson State’s sixth president, Dr. John A. Peoples Jr.

The event is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, in the Jackson Convention Complex.

“We are excited about hosting the Mary E. Peoples Scholarship Luncheon during the week of the President’s Inauguration,” said Gwen Caples, interim vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs. “First lady emeritus Mary E. Peoples is a former educator who was dedicated to her students and always supported them. Her longtime service in the community as a former educator is highly commendable. Therefore, it is befitting that the luncheon bears her name as we continue to provide valuable scholarship opportunities for JSU students.”

The goal for the university is to raise $150,000 for high-achieving students with financial needs.

Individual tickets are $150 each and $1,500 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased here.