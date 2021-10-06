JSU’s stage play “Zooman and the Sign” set to begin October 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Department of Art and Theatre is set to host a live, in-person, stage play entitled “Zooman and the Sign.” The performance will take place on October 7, 8, 9, and 11.

The motivation behind this stage show is to generate awareness to the disturbing number of homicides happening in Jackson.

“The numbers in Jackson are alarming and disheartening,” said Dr. Mark Henderson, assistant professor of theatre and theatre arts fellow. “If this production helps people see the need for change, then it will be a major success.”

During this performance, a random act of violence devastates Reuben Tate’s family and scares their once caring community into silence. While young Zooman terrorizes the neighborhood, Reuben makes a dangerous appeal which may tear their world apart. This powerful drama written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller (A Soldier’s Play) depicts the horrifying aftermath of violence on a family and community.

“Our talented students have poured a lot of hard work and dedication into this stage play,” Henderson said. “They conveyed truth to the script and breathed life into the characters. It has been an emotional journey of commitment for them. I am proud of their diligence.”

The show times vary depending on date. To purchase tickets, visit the box office in the lobby of the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. Tickets can also be purchased online here.