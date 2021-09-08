Judge grants new trial for woman accused in death of Claiborne County toddler

T’Kia Bevily

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new trial has been granted for the woman accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter in Claiborne County.

According to District Attorney Danielle Shorter, a judge granted a new trial for T’Kia Bevily, but the gag order is still in place.

Jurayah Smith

In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, has also been charged with murder. His trial has been postponed.

Investigators said the toddler received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and was killed while in custody of T’kia and Morris Bevily.

