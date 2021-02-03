Keep Jackson Beautiful to lead clean up efforts along I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep Jackson Beautiful and local partners will conduct landscaping and litter pickup along I-55 Pearl and High Street entrance. Volunteers will be working in the areas on Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4.

“First impressions are lasting impressions. In order to attract more businesses and visitors, we will continue to clean up the Capital City of Mississippi,” said Vernon Hartley, KJB Board of Directors.

KJB Project partners include Keep Mississippi Beautiful, the City of Jackson, and Americorp NCCC volunteers.