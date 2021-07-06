Leaders discuss improvements to Russell C. Davis Planetarium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction is underway at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in downtown Jackson.

“We’re building a building addition to adjoin the two facilities; the art center and the old planetarium building, and we’re completely gutting the inside of the building. And we’re doing all new exhibitory a completely new theatre space,” said Mike Williams, director of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.

There will also be an adaptive learning space for camps and labs. The planetarium closed in 2018, and repairs have been ongoing.

“A little over two years ago, we did a re-roof at the planetarium. There was some leaking and damage done from a hail storm years ago, and we have a new roof now. But some of the damage from the water and leaks inside caused us to rethink the planetarium,” explained David Lewis, deputy director of Jackson’s Department of Human and Cultural Services.

Williams said the facility will cost $14 million. The planetarium is expected to reopen in late spring of 2023.