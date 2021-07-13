‘Leading by Example’: Local law enforcement attend mental health training workshop

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement officers in the Jackson-metro area are working to lead by example through a program at Hinds Behavioral Health Services.

On Tuesday, deputies and officers learned about mental health and what they should do if someone is having a mental health crisis. The interactive experience included role play exercises to help them understand what people go through in a crisis.

The training also focused on the different type of mental health disorders and the community resources that are available.

“These days, you see so many encounters between law enforcement and people that go bad, so the more training officers have, as it pertains to these issues, it would help us more to have better outcomes,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

Fore more information about the course, click here.