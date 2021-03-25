Lee Brice, Parmalee to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer Lee Brice and special guest Parmalee will perform live at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, May 1.

A limited number of socially distanced tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Entire pods must be purchased together.

The following social distance rules and regulations below have been issued for attendees: