Lee Brice, Parmalee to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer Lee Brice and special guest Parmalee will perform live at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, May 1.
A limited number of socially distanced tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Entire pods must be purchased together.
The following social distance rules and regulations below have been issued for attendees:
- The CDC advises that people 65 or older, or of any age who have underlying medical conditions, may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- All guests are required to wear a mask upon entry and when moving throughout the venue.
- All guests are responsible for evaluating their own risk in determining whether to attend. By your attendance, you assume all inherent risks associated with exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold the artist, the venue, the event presenter, or any affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.
- Practice social distancing, take advantage of our sanitization stations, and be respectful in lines and with our vendors as we utilize sanitizing and safety protocols.
- Practice social distancing whenever possible. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet social distancing from persons not of the same household.
- All social distancing requirements rules and regulations as incorporated in applicable Executive
- Orders of the Governor of the State of Mississippi must be followed at all times.
- Please do not attend this event if:
- You are sick, or have shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain
- You have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received a negative test result.
- Attendees who fail to follow safe distancing and other COVID-19 protocols at the request of staff will be removed from the venue.