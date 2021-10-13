Levee Board allowed to intervene in Yazoo Backwater pumps lawsuit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Levee Board has been allowed to intervene in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeking to stop the construction of the Yazoo Backwater pumps.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in January 2021.

The order recognized that the Mississippi Levee Board has a legally protected interest in the lawsuit. The board’s motion to intervene was filed in March 2021.

The severe flooding in the Delta occurred in 2019. Officials said more than 680 homes were in the backwater area during the flood in 2019.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still working on the pumps project.