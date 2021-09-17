Lewis named Head of School for St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School announced Kevin Lewis has been named the new Head of School.

Lewis will become the 13th Head of School in St. Andrew’s 74 year history. He has led St. Andrew’s as interim Head of School since July 2021.

Lewis joined St. Andrew’s in 2004 as the school’s business manager and then Vice President for Finance. For the past ten years, he has served as Associate Head of School and Chief Financial Officer. Kevin is a Certified Public Accountant who received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Accountancy from Mississippi State University. In 2018, he received a Master of Education in Independent School Leadership from Vanderbilt University.

“It is my honor to be given this opportunity to lead St. Andrew’s Episcopal School into the next 75 years,” said Lewis. “For me, St. Andrew’s has always been unique in its mission to be a joyful place full of excitement, wonder, and challenge while supporting the spiritual growth of every student. I am proud that our Episcopal identity inspires us to believe diversity should be celebrated and inclusivity and equity expected. It is significant that our faculty teaches students to be kind to one another even in disagreement. These are just a few of the reasons it will be my privilege to lead this exceptional school and to continue the legacy of preparing every student for a life of service to our community and the world.”