COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department said lightning caused a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Jack Johnson Road just before 6:00 a.m. Officials said one firefighter received minor injuries while working to contain the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Neighbors inside the home made it out safely.