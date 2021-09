NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The music lineup for the Natchez Balloon Festival has been announced.

The list of performers are Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tank and the Bangas, J & The Causeways, YZ Ealey, Jamell Richardson, and Matt Willis.

The 36th annual Natchez Balloon Festival will be held:

Friday, October 15, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.