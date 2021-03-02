Local attorney Richard Schwartz sponsors 20th annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 20th annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon, which benefits the state’s only children’s hospital, has been set for March 3-5.

Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is a sponsor for this year’s event. Donations for the event help fund research, equipment and programs for Children’s of Mississippi.

This year’s Radiothon will be held will be held in the community room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower, which opened in November 2020.

Schwartz said he wants to do his part to help Mississippi’s children live strong and healthy lives.

If you would like to donate, visit umc.edu/mississippimiracles. Phone and text donations – (601) 496-KIDS (5437) or text GROW to 51555 – will be available March 3-5.