Local church fills 18-wheeler with donations for Hurricane Ida victims

LAKELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One church in Mississippi packed an 18-wheeler truck with items that will soon benefit hundreds in Louisiana.

The Salvation Army partnered with Word of Life Church to help provide several items to Hurricane Ida victims. The drive took place at Word of Life’s Lakeland campus and Highland Colony campus.

“It take a team to change the world to make the world a better place and this is a team effort and it’s a community effort,” said Salvation Army Community Relations & Development Director Amy Cline.



“Its important for us as a church because that’s what we enjoy doing it’s a value and its not just for us as a church but for the community to come together and unite because we are better together,” said Outreach Pastor Robert Berry.