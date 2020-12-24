Local doctor explains how to protect yourself when traveling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To travel or not to travel? Deciding whether to travel during the holidays to see loved ones may come as a difficult decision for some.

Well, if you fall into the number of 85 million Americans hitting the road or the airport this week, there are several ways to protect yourself and others in order to prevent the transmission and contraction of COVID-19.

Local doctor, Timothy Quinn, said one of the main precautions to follow when traveling is to avoid touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

“You don’t want to touch your mouth, eye or nose because that leads to high probability for transmission because you can touch a gas handle and it might have been touched by someone who has coronavirus, then you touch your mouth or your nose, and you can give it to yourself,” said Quinn.

He also recommends maintaining good hygiene by washing your hands, following social distancing guidelines, wearing a mask, exercising and eating well, and avoid unnecessary traveling as much as possible.

When it comes to air travel and traveling by vehicle, Quinn suggests avoiding if possible and meet with family members via Zoom and other creative ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

