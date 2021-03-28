Local fraternity donates water, food to Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Beta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated gave away hundreds of cases of water and hot meals on Sunday.

The fraternity partnered with several organizations to make this happen and said they want people to know that someone cares.

“The water quality in Jackson is still kind of suspect and a lot of people dont really believe in the water quality. We have brothers from baton rouge area that had additional water available to help us out.”

Organizers said they are planning to have another event soon.