Local law professor examines high profile sexual harassment cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Workplace sexual harassment has been a big topic in the news lately. Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) Director John Rounsaville resigned after allegations of sexual harassment. Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Sexual harassment is defined as making unwelcome and inappropriate sexual remarks or physical advances. These acts are unacceptable everywhere, especially in the workplace.

“More victims are speaking out against more and more powerful men who commit acts of sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Mississippi College Law professor Matthew Steffey.

He continued, “A person who is supposed to be the servant of all of the citizens of the state of Mississippi is among the people we last want to see treating some citizens differently, some coworkers or subordinates differently on the basis of their gender.”

According to Steffey, it’s best to follow guidelines set in place by employers.

“Follow the training that your employer has undoubtedly given you about sexual harassment in the workplace, and when in doubt, don’t do it.”