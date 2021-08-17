Local organizations host food bag distribution event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson were able to pick up groceries and supplies on Wednesday thanks to a food bag distribution event. The Metro Jackson American Heart Association (AHA) and the EversCare Clinic hosted the giveaway to help tackle food insecurity in Mississippi.

“As we’ve learned in the Jackson-metro area and as well as the state of Mississippi, families really struggle with access to food, and really to healthy food. So, that’s what the American Heart Association is trying to help with today through this program,” explained Jennifer Hopping, executive director of Metro Jackson AHA.

People started lining up outside of the Mississippi Urban League more than an hour before the event was supposed to start. One woman said she was grateful for the giveaway.

“Helps out with food and groceries of us. Most of us are seniors. Any giveaways that help out during these crises is good,” she stated.

The bags were filled with nearly 20 pounds of fruits, vegetables and other items to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Things around healthy eating, blood pressure control, cholesterol, how to read a food label. So just some basic education for individuals that will receive the bags today,” said Hopping.

The food was donated by the Mississippi Food Network, while sponsors Atmos Energy, Regions and Entergy helped buy the supplies. Organizers hope to get more sponsors involved next time.

“We’re continuing to work on food access in our communities, and we know that the best way to do that is to create partnerships,” stated Hopping.

The event will be hosted once a month.