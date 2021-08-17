Local organizations to hold food bag distribution event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson American Heart Association (AHA) will partner with EversCare Clinic and the Mississippi Food Network for a family food bag distribution event on Wednesday, August 18.

The food bags will be provided to families in need in the Jackson-metro area. The food bag distribution is part of the clinic’s monthly mobile food pantry, which was sponsored by Atmos Energy, Regions and Entergy.

According to organizers, the sponsors helped cover some food costs, supplies and educational materials included in the bags that help recipients with understanding and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, how to read nutrition labels to select healthier options and how to prepare foods in a way that limits the addition of calories and fat.

“Our goal is to drive health equity through strategic partnerships like EversCare Clinic and EversCare Food Pantry,” said Dr. Helen M. Beady, senior director of Community Impact for the AHA. “The Community Food Box initiative is an example of how AHA’s community engagement team works together with partners to address scarcity in under-resourced communities, and the social determinants of health in communities of color.”

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Urban League on Livingston Road in Jackson.