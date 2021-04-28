Long-standing Jackson city councilman leaves legacy for successor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a new councilman for Ward 5 in the City of Jackson. Vernon Hartley unseated Charles Tillman in Tuesday’s runoff race for Jackson City Council.

While some in Ward 5 are looking to the future, some are also looking back on the achievements of the longtime council member.

Tillman served on the council for 12 years and took on many roles during his tenure. He chaired the budget committee and was the creator of the Youth and Education ADHOC Committee. He is also one of only two members of the council to act as interim mayor.

Council President Aaron Banks said Councilman Tillman’s legacy will never be erased.

“I would not say that his time is done around here because there are a lot of people who need to understand historically how city government works and get the institutional knowledge and the understanding of how things used to be,” he said.

Hartley, who is replacing Tillman on the council, is a community and environmental activist who spent 30 years in the military.

Councilman Banks said the council wants to honor Tillman’s years of service. There’s no exact plans in place at this time.