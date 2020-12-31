Long-term care facilities preparing for COVID-19 rollout

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is relying heavily on big pharmaceutical companies such as Walgreens and CVS.
Ridgeland Place Senior Living and Castlewoods Place in Brandon among others are preparing for the vaccines that will be distributed from the CVS partnership.
The vaccine rollout at long-term care facilities is part of a national effort aimed at protecting the most at risk. People living in long-term care facilities makeup nearly 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
