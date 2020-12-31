Long-term care facilities preparing for COVID-19 rollout

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is relying heavily on big pharmaceutical companies such as Walgreens and CVS.

Ridgeland Place Senior Living and Castlewoods Place in Brandon among others are preparing for the vaccines that will be distributed from the CVS partnership.

The vaccine rollout at long-term care facilities is part of a national effort aimed at protecting the most at risk. People living in long-term care facilities makeup nearly 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories