JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced Louis Wright will be the next Chief Administrative Officer for the city.

His first day will be on August 16, 2021. Wright used to work with Entergy before he retired.

He will replace Dr. Robert Blaine, who took a new job with the the National League of Cities (NLC) in January 2021.