VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana were arrested on Wednesday in Vicksburg. According to the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD), Jayvonte Gill, 24, and Cazzerrick Gill, 18, were taken into custody around 6:12 pm without incident.

Police said the arrests come after the brothers shot at Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle pursuit On Tuesday.