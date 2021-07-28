M-Bar owner plans multi-million dollar outdoor entertainment expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson announced construction will soon begin on an outdoor entertainment expansion behind the venue.

According to Richard Bradley, the founder and owner of M-Bar, the first phase of the expansion will begin in September 2021 and will be completed in August 2022. Phase two is still in the planning stages, but it’s expected to be completed in 2023.

The estimated cost of the expansion is $8 to $10 million.

“When we opened our establishment in 2013, we had a vision for vitality, prosperity and economic success in Jackson,” said Bradley. “Our new outdoor venue is a major expansion as our economy continues to emerge from the pandemic. It’s the perfect place to relax this summer. Whether you are an after-work professional, college student, or part of the late-night crowd, M-Bar is the coolest place on County Line. It is a transformative destination that channels a big city vibe in the heart of the metroplex.”

The outdoor entertainment venue will include an amphitheater and stage for live music, windowed garage doors, a beer garden, fire pits and a game field.