M-Bar partners with Jackson police to help curb crime with new surveillance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to curb crime in Jackson, a local bar teamed up with Jackson police to use technology to their advantage.

In March 201, Christopher Moncure, 30, was at M-Bar when he was shot and killed. Police said he was trying to take cover when he got caught in the crossfire.

On Tuesday, M-Bar leaders announced the new partnership with Jackson police to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“High definition, active solution, safe city, neighborhood watch cameras that will connect to Jackson’s Real-Time Command Center to increase community safety, strengthen security and deter crime. We are donating more than $16,000 dollars in infrared cameras, wireless cameras that are powered by streetlights and connect directly to the police department,” explained Richard Bradley, commercial developer for M-Bar.

In additional to the camera, M-Bar also has 11 other cameras set up outside to see as far as Ridgewood Road down to Chick-Fil-A.

“Our number one priority is to keep the citizens of Jackson safe, and anytime we can come together as a community and all entities of the community come together to work with the Jackson Police Department, everybody wins,” said Police Chief James Davis.

With the cameras, police said they can analyze the video, run license plate recognition, environmental monitoring and surveillance. The video could also be used in court to help support a case.

Chief Davis said with M-Bar leading the charge to a safer community, he hopes other businesses in the area will follow in Northeast Jackson.

As another added safety precaution, M-Bar tripled its security guards after the shooting in March. They also increased safety patrol and shortened the hours of operation during the week.