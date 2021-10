MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a 63-year-old man was killed in a crash in Madison County. The accident happened on I-55 before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, Larry Guyton, of Maben, was traveling on I-55 S. in a 2019 Mack truck. His vehicle left the road and hit a tree near mile marker 124. Guyton died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.